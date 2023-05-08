NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Stock Price Peaks at $9.57 During Trading

The closing price of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) was $9.00 for the day, down -2.81% from the previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731989 shares were traded. NSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NSTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 24, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when WAITE CHARLES P JR bought 12,000 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 100,200 led to the insider holds 23,300 shares of the business.

Norden Gregory bought 12,500 shares of NSTG for $123,000 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 23,800 shares after completing the transaction at $9.84 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Bailey K Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 29,161 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,746 and bolstered with 48,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 433.28M and an Enterprise Value of 528.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSTG has reached a high of $19.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

NSTG traded an average of 631.68K shares per day over the past three months and 547.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.64% stake in the company. Shares short for NSTG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 3.59M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.5M to a low estimate of $40.7M. As of the current estimate, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.22M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.44M, an increase of 64.00% over than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.26M, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.62M and the low estimate is $195.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.