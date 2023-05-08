Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) was $3.65 for the day, up 5.49% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908733 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7672 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NINE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Fox Ann G sold 15,485 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 53,888 led to the insider holds 635,914 shares of the business.

Crombie David sold 10,827 shares of NINE for $37,678 on May 03. The insider now owns 252,925 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On May 03, another insider, Sirkes Guy, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,786 shares for $3.48 each. As a result, the insider received 13,175 and left with 159,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 187.49M and an Enterprise Value of 547.85M. As of this moment, Nine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9799.

Shares Statistics:

NINE traded an average of 992.00K shares per day over the past three months and 696.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.1M to a low estimate of $162.1M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.94M, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.8M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $687.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $658M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.38M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $725M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725M and the low estimate is $725M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.