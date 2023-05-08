Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Shares Rise by 0.22% to Close at $18.04

The price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) closed at $18.04 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509781 shares were traded. OCSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.25.

On June 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.

On March 05, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.25.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on March 05, 2021, with a $7.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Stewart Matthew bought 500 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,000 led to the insider holds 9,668 shares of the business.

McKown Christopher bought 1,000 shares of OCSL for $17,788 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 5,092 shares after completing the transaction at $17.79 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $17.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,860 and bolstered with 9,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCSL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B. As of this moment, Oaktree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 451.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCSL has reached a high of $21.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCSL traded on average about 544.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 369.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.28M. Insiders hold about 4.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.95% stake in the company. Shares short for OCSL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 929.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 821.75k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OCSL is 2.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.97M to a low estimate of $77.14M. As of the current estimate, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.14M, an estimated increase of 48.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.39M, an increase of 34.60% less than the figure of $48.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.52M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $402.37M and the low estimate is $303.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.