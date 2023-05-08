Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) closed at $20.85 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $20.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681208 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Outset Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Trigg Leslie sold 40,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 800,180 led to the insider holds 412,451 shares of the business.

Brottem John L. sold 1,414 shares of OM for $28,280 on May 03. The General Counsel now owns 61,597 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On May 03, another insider, Ahmed Nabeel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 990 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 19,800 and left with 95,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 884.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $39.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OM has traded an average of 580.63K shares per day and 603.86k over the past ten days. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.74% stake in the company. Shares short for OM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.84M, compared to 5.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 16.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.81 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.06. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.67 and -$3.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.3M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.06M, an estimated increase of 37.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.59M, an increase of 35.40% less than the figure of $37.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.38M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.4M and the low estimate is $178.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.