PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) was $28.70 for the day, up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $28.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279217 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 168.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when WEBB SHELLEY sold 2,082 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 62,543 led to the insider holds 227,158 shares of the business.

Tejada Jennifer sold 71,375 shares of PD for $2,283,286 on Apr 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 796,627 shares after completing the transaction at $31.99 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, REZVAN MITRA, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $31.60 each. As a result, the insider received 158,000 and left with 102,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.92.

Shares Statistics:

PD traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.46M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.73M, compared to 7.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.67M to a low estimate of $101.9M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.37M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.61M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $446M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $556.2M and the low estimate is $534.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.