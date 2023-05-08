Pearson plc (PSO) Records 1.28% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) was $10.32 for the day, up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513172 shares were traded. PSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.63B and an Enterprise Value of 8.47B. As of this moment, Pearson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSO has reached a high of $12.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

PSO traded an average of 465.43K shares per day over the past three months and 649.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 725.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 715.37M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 788.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.05M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, PSO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.