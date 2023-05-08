PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) was $11.75 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741184 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.63.

Our analysis of PMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.50.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Lynch Catherine A. bought 256 shares for $12.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,180 led to the insider holds 22,489 shares of the business.

Lynch Catherine A. bought 2,000 shares of PMT for $22,477 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 22,233 shares after completing the transaction at $11.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Carnahan Scott W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,420 shares for $13.15 each. As a result, the insider received 18,673 and left with 16,548 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.27.

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

PMT traded an average of 849.97K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, PMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.48.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.55.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.4M to a low estimate of $95.21M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $21.5M, an estimated increase of 364.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.44M, a decrease of -12.60% less than the figure of $364.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $389.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $394.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.77M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.1M and the low estimate is $392M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.