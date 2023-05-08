Popular Inc. (BPOP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) closed at $56.73 in the last session, up 3.71% from day before closing price of $54.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736920 shares were traded. BPOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BPOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $57.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares for $80.38 per share. The transaction valued at 774,461 led to the insider holds 118,015 shares of the business.

Garcia Jorge J. sold 1,383 shares of BPOP for $110,937 on Aug 26. The Senior VP & Comptroller now owns 9,299 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, SEPULVEDA ELI, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $81.09 each. As a result, the insider received 405,470 and left with 39,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPOP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B. As of this moment, Popular’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP has reached a high of $83.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BPOP traded on average about 851.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 795.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.51M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BPOP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 1.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BPOP is 2.20, which was 2.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for BPOP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $2.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $7.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.76. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.72 and $7.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $517.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.5M to a low estimate of $504.89M. As of the current estimate, Popular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.86M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.38M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $570.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.