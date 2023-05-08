Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Decline -0.86% in Day Trading, Closes at $20.66

The closing price of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) was $20.66 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $20.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385355 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 942.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $22 previously.

On March 20, 2023, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Cook George Richard III sold 18,662 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 353,725 led to the insider holds 9,907 shares of the business.

Osanloo Michael bought 1,262 shares of PTLO for $22,931 on Nov 30. The President & CEO now owns 169,086 shares after completing the transaction at $18.17 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Waite Jill Francine, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, bought 80 shares for $18.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,454 and bolstered with 19,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. As of this moment, Portillo’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $28.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.12.

Shares Statistics:

PTLO traded an average of 814.88K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.92M to a low estimate of $162.6M. As of the current estimate, Portillo’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.62M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.82M, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $673.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.1M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $778.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.5M and the low estimate is $745.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.