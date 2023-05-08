Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The closing price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) was $25.30 for the day, up 4.24% from the previous closing price of $24.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4180219 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $24.UBS initiated its Sell rating on April 19, 2023, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18B and an Enterprise Value of 8.04B. As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.51.

Shares Statistics:

RRC traded an average of 5.09M shares per day over the past three months and 4.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.98M with a Short Ratio of 8.98M, compared to 9.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, RRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.35% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $707M to a low estimate of $473.9M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.59M, a decrease of -39.60% over than the figure of -$54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $734M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $567.49M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, down -40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.