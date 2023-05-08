Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The price of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) closed at $86.20 in the last session, up 3.28% from day before closing price of $83.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258905 shares were traded. RJF stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RJF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $120 from $130 previously.

On November 22, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $127.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Perry Jodi sold 6,343 shares for $112.30 per share. The transaction valued at 712,319 led to the insider holds 7,150 shares of the business.

Raney Steven M sold 5,577 shares of RJF for $599,972 on Dec 15. The President & CEO RJBank now owns 56,537 shares after completing the transaction at $107.58 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, REILLY PAUL C, who serves as the Chair & CEO of the company, sold 24,016 shares for $111.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,672,330 and left with 267,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RJF now has a Market Capitalization of 18.91B. As of this moment, Raymond’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has reached a high of $126.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RJF traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 214.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.54M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RJF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 4.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RJF is 1.68, which was 1.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for RJF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.37 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.87. EPS for the following year is $9.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.19 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.72B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.03B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RJF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.54B and the low estimate is $12.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.