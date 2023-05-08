Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $762.10, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $753.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636907 shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $768.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $744.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $976 from $834 previously.

On March 24, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $675 to $925.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when RYAN ARTHUR F sold 100 shares for $805.33 per share. The transaction valued at 80,533 led to the insider holds 18,947 shares of the business.

BROWN MICHAEL S sold 3,070 shares of REGN for $2,451,149 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 1,247 shares after completing the transaction at $798.42 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, McCourt Marion, who serves as the EVP Commercial of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $818.80 each. As a result, the insider received 900,680 and left with 20,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REGN now has a Market Capitalization of 89.61B and an Enterprise Value of 84.57B. As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $837.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 789.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 725.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REGN traded 589.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 620.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.86 and a low estimate of $8.28, while EPS last year was $9.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.95, with high estimates of $12.94 and low estimates of $9.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.57 and $32.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.46. EPS for the following year is $44.54, with 24 analysts recommending between $54.37 and $34.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $3.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.23B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.72B and the low estimate is $11.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.