Rumble Inc. (RUM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs RUM

After finishing at $8.88 in the prior trading day, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $9.48, up 6.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1748742 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.54B and an Enterprise Value of 2.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -262.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.56M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.65M and the low estimate is $100.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 241.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.