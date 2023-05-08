Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Stocks Hit Low of $21.37 Before Closing at $21.38

In the latest session, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) closed at $21.38 down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $21.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1985912 shares were traded. RUTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 369.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUTH now has a Market Capitalization of 522.62M and an Enterprise Value of 764.97M. As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUTH has traded an average of 808.55K shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.97M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RUTH is 0.64, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $140.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $138.8M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.13M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.24M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $547.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.86M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.8M and the low estimate is $568.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.