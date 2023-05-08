Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at $55.94 in the last session, up 1.49% from day before closing price of $55.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1564387 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On April 21, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $70.

Susquehanna reiterated its Negative rating for the stock on April 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,867 led to the insider holds 30,360 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.82B and an Enterprise Value of 17.01B. As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $88.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STX traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.23M with a Short Ratio of 10.23M, compared to 9.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STX is 2.80, which was 2.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.95 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated decrease of -34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, a decrease of -15.90% over than the figure of -$34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.9B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.