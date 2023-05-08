Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

As of close of business last night, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock clocked out at $41.56, up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $40.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809708 shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when COTE JEFFREY J sold 41,816 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,881,720 led to the insider holds 141,024 shares of the business.

Freve Maria G sold 867 shares of ST for $36,132 on Dec 15. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,729 shares after completing the transaction at $41.67 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Sullivan Martha N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 198,000 shares for $41.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,201,061 and left with 201,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ST now has a Market Capitalization of 6.73B and an Enterprise Value of 9.69B. As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $54.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ST traded 938.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, ST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $994.44M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.