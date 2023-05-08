SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.35, up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $55.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651142 shares were traded. SSNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on January 07, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares for $62.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,577,146 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kanwar Rahul sold 46,700 shares of SSNC for $2,944,902 on Aug 11. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $63.06 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kanwar Rahul, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 80,068 shares for $62.56 each. As a result, the insider received 5,008,934 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSNC now has a Market Capitalization of 14.60B and an Enterprise Value of 21.48B. As of this moment, SS&C’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSNC has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSNC traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 250.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SSNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 33.40% for SSNC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.29B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.9B and the low estimate is $5.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.