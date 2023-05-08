The Marcus Corporation (MCS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, The Marcus Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.54, down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $16.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691911 shares were traded. MCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $24 from $25 previously.

On December 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when OLSON BRUCE J sold 3,451 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 48,324 led to the insider holds 1,618 shares of the business.

KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 12,500 shares of MCS for $221,358 on Aug 05. The Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy now owns 95,848 shares after completing the transaction at $17.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCS now has a Market Capitalization of 563.61M and an Enterprise Value of 945.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCS has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCS traded 369.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 369.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.91% stake in the company. Shares short for MCS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 3.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.73% and a Short% of Float of 18.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MCS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $201.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.19M to a low estimate of $186M. As of the current estimate, The Marcus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $198.56M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.63M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $764.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $681M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $677.39M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $850.58M and the low estimate is $748M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.