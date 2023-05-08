The name Corning Incorporated (GLW) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) was $31.48 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $31.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4008676 shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Capps Cheryl C sold 28,574 shares for $33.14 per share. The transaction valued at 946,914 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

STEVERSON LEWIS A sold 21,833 shares of GLW for $722,832 on Apr 28. The EVP and CLAO now owns 37,496 shares after completing the transaction at $33.11 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Fang Li, who serves as the President & GM, International of the company, sold 19,909 shares for $35.17 each. As a result, the insider received 700,178 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLW now has a Market Capitalization of 27.07B and an Enterprise Value of 32.77B. As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $37.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.75.

Shares Statistics:

GLW traded an average of 4.28M shares per day over the past three months and 4.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 844.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 763.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 8.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.09, GLW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 100.90% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.52B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of the current estimate, Corning Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.8B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $14.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.