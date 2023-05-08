The name SM Energy Company (SM) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, SM Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $26.92, up 6.45% from its previous closing price of $25.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1902464 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38B and an Enterprise Value of 4.51B. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SM traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.43M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.73 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.65. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $5.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $570.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.5M to a low estimate of $530M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $992.1M, an estimated decrease of -42.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.62M, a decrease of -26.40% over than the figure of -$42.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $671.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.91M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, down -28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.