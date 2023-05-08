There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) can be one of them

In the latest session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed at $2.79 up 3.72% from its previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852765 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.86B and an Enterprise Value of 8.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $6.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1559.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOL has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 208.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.91M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.76M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $832.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $854.87M to a low estimate of $818.57M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $658.63M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $980.84M, an increase of 28.30% over than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $944.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.26B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.