There is a good chance ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) will undergo another restructuring.

The closing price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) was $27.16 for the day, up 2.57% from the previous closing price of $26.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3043000 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 22.23B and an Enterprise Value of 24.58B. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $33.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.28.

Shares Statistics:

MT traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 678.82M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.6M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.30% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.84B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.63B and the low estimate is $71.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.