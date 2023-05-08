There Is Still Room For Alight Inc. (ALIT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

As of close of business last night, Alight Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.82, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4906434 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALIT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 248,780,699 led to the insider holds 57,028 shares of the business.

Blackstone Management Associat sold 28,562,652 shares of ALIT for $248,780,699 on Mar 06. The 10% Owner now owns 57,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.71 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 248,780,699 and left with 57,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.56B and an Enterprise Value of 7.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALIT traded 3.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 461.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 363.17M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.65M with a Short Ratio of 16.65M, compared to 17.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $803.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $810.74M to a low estimate of $796.2M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $725M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $797.28M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $791.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.