There Is Still Room For United Rentals Inc. (URI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) closed at $342.05 in the last session, up 4.16% from day before closing price of $328.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005467 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $343.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $334.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at URI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 227.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $425 to $300.

On February 08, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $544.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 08, 2023, with a $544 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Grace William E. sold 725 shares for $359.63 per share. The transaction valued at 260,733 led to the insider holds 6,520 shares of the business.

Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares of URI for $5,735,930 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 101,276 shares after completing the transaction at $477.99 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Asplund Dale A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,392 shares for $436.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,842,415 and left with 19,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 24.82B and an Enterprise Value of 37.22B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $481.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 394.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 354.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, URI traded on average about 998.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for URI is 5.92, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.39 and a low estimate of $7.45, while EPS last year was $7.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.28, with high estimates of $12.95 and low estimates of $9.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.8 and $36.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.68. EPS for the following year is $42.61, with 20 analysts recommending between $51.02 and $34.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.55B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $13.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.