There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

As of close of business last night, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.51, up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $16.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3204347 shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when NASSAU HENRY N bought 10,000 shares for $17.81 per share. The transaction valued at 178,067 led to the insider holds 127,348 shares of the business.

Nash Michael B. bought 50,000 shares of BXMT for $942,970 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 468,455 shares after completing the transaction at $18.86 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 1,011 shares for $21.14 each. As a result, the insider received 21,373 and left with 167,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXMT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.05B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $31.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXMT traded 3.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.62M with a Short Ratio of 18.62M, compared to 10.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, BXMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.62. The current Payout Ratio is 159.40% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $170.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202M to a low estimate of $154.5M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.07M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.75M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.05M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773M and the low estimate is $588.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.