There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC).

The price of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) closed at $4.16 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590850 shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TKC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.10B and an Enterprise Value of 5.29B. As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9074.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TKC traded on average about 302.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 302.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 877.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 471.43M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 556.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 622.51k on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TKC is 0.30, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $6.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.