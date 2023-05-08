There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ATI Inc. (ATI)

As of close of business last night, ATI Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.84, up 4.19% from its previous closing price of $35.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1595777 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 360.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,172 led to the insider holds 151,642 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares of ATI for $876,578 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 160,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.23 each. As a result, the insider received 453,450 and left with 333,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.55B and an Enterprise Value of 5.71B. As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATI traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ATI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.83M with a Short Ratio of 9.83M, compared to 10.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $994M. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $959.5M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.