There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

The price of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) closed at $7.99 in the last session, up 7.97% from day before closing price of $7.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521862 shares were traded. SSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 11, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Scripps Elizabeth bought 850 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 9,989 led to the insider holds 3,916 shares of the business.

Knutson Lisa A sold 9,950 shares of SSP for $140,694 on Dec 07. The President, Scripps Networks now owns 49,844 shares after completing the transaction at $14.14 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Scripps Jimmy R., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 101,523 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,244,672 and bolstered with 636,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSP now has a Market Capitalization of 793.56M and an Enterprise Value of 4.20B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSP has reached a high of $17.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSP traded on average about 273.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 280.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.12M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SSP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 23, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1127:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $680.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $698.92M to a low estimate of $684M. As of the current estimate, The E.W. Scripps Company’s year-ago sales were $622.29M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.42M, a decrease of -6.60% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $531.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.