This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

After finishing at $219.10 in the prior trading day, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at $219.91, up 0.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796539 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $263.

On March 02, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $224.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on February 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $223.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when SMITH PATRICK W sold 2,600 shares for $224.36 per share. The transaction valued at 583,338 led to the insider holds 2,985,660 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W sold 100,534 shares of AXON for $22,531,147 on Mar 31. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 2,982,769 shares after completing the transaction at $224.11 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, SMITH PATRICK W, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 53,431 shares for $217.35 each. As a result, the insider received 11,613,272 and left with 2,883,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 16.19B and an Enterprise Value of 15.93B. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 135.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $229.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.99 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $319.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $336.4M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.43M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $345.16M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $357.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $318.53M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.