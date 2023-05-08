Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

In the latest session, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed at $43.96 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $43.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2907781 shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynatrace Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 10, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $39.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Pace Stephen J. sold 15,812 shares for $42.27 per share. The transaction valued at 668,378 led to the insider holds 120,923 shares of the business.

Greifeneder Bernd sold 4,972 shares of DT for $216,252 on Feb 16. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 932,617 shares after completing the transaction at $43.49 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Pace Stephen J., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,317 shares for $43.49 each. As a result, the insider received 187,763 and left with 120,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.00B and an Enterprise Value of 11.65B. As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 448.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 79.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $48.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DT has traded an average of 2.56M shares per day and 2.49M over the past ten days. A total of 287.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.83% stake in the company. Shares short for DT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.5M with a Short Ratio of 8.50M, compared to 7.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $304.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.9M to a low estimate of $293.3M. As of the current estimate, Dynatrace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.59M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.24M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309.3M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.