Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

After finishing at $4.20 in the prior trading day, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) closed at $4.21, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2389594 shares were traded. EXK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2020, with a $4.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXK now has a Market Capitalization of 818.66M and an Enterprise Value of 742.21M. As of this moment, Endeavour’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3891.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.36M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 5.79M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $51.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.4M to a low estimate of $50.31M. As of the current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.74M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.22M, an increase of 79.40% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.11M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $219.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.16M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.04M and the low estimate is $209.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.