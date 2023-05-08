Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) closed the day trading at $64.72 up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $63.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2427689 shares were traded. FTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $68 to $73.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Walker Stacey A. sold 3,249 shares for $67.75 per share. The transaction valued at 220,120 led to the insider holds 32,721 shares of the business.

Walker Stacey A. sold 1,336 shares of FTV for $88,697 on Feb 23. The SVP – Human Resources now owns 37,946 shares after completing the transaction at $66.39 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Walker Stacey A., who serves as the SVP – Human Resources of the company, sold 2,063 shares for $68.67 each. As a result, the insider received 141,666 and left with 40,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTV now has a Market Capitalization of 22.29B and an Enterprise Value of 25.00B. As of this moment, Fortive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has reached a high of $69.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTV traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTV traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 353.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FTV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 4.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

FTV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for FTV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1195:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.61.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Fortive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.83B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.