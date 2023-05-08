Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $69.89 in the prior trading day, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $71.84, up 2.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605582 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when BERNS STEVEN sold 394 shares for $74.50 per share. The transaction valued at 29,353 led to the insider holds 731 shares of the business.

Furber Sara sold 8,210 shares of TW for $603,566 on Apr 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,691 shares after completing the transaction at $73.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,082 shares for $79.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,488,068 and left with 234,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 14.90B and an Enterprise Value of 13.70B. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $79.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 899.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.33, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $317.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $325.82M to a low estimate of $305.25M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.14M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.36M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.63M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.