U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The price of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) closed at $12.48 in the last session, up 2.46% from day before closing price of $12.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585322 shares were traded. SLCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLCA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Shinn Bryan Adair sold 58,499 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 818,635 led to the insider holds 1,460,684 shares of the business.

Merril Donald A sold 19,991 shares of SLCA for $269,886 on Mar 02. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 310,790 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, DUREN DIANE K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,089 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 183,897 and left with 81,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLCA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLCA traded on average about 829.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 919.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.20M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.14M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.70% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $445.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $454M to a low estimate of $437.6M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $388.51M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $441.6M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $450M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $433.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.