Understanding Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) through its ratios

In the latest session, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) closed at $35.54 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $35.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710206 shares were traded. BIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIP now has a Market Capitalization of 15.74B and an Enterprise Value of 47.31B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 253.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIP has reached a high of $43.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIP has traded an average of 372.66K shares per day and 419.64k over the past ten days. A total of 458.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.04M. Insiders hold about 42.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BIP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.59M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BIP is 1.53, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17. The current Payout Ratio is 758.62% for BIP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 112:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.68B, an estimated decrease of -36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of -$36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.43B, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.53B and the low estimate is $8.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.