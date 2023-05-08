Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $3.96 During Trading Session

After finishing at $3.85 in the prior trading day, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $3.96, up 2.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705969 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8837.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 29.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 87,400 led to the insider holds 132,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIS now has a Market Capitalization of 229.76M and an Enterprise Value of 406.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4928.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.89% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 3.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $463.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $474.9M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $515M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.07M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.