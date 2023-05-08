Update from Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $33.78 in the prior trading day, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed at $34.61, up 2.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1984411 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Schilke Tobin sold 3,201 shares for $31.70 per share. The transaction valued at 101,472 led to the insider holds 63,081 shares of the business.

Schilke Tobin sold 3,201 shares of RVNC for $102,912 on Apr 03. The CFO now owns 66,282 shares after completing the transaction at $32.15 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Foley Mark J, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 70,390 shares for $31.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,223,360 and left with 823,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 216.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $36.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.11M with a Short Ratio of 13.11M, compared to 12.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $46.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.26M, an estimated increase of 82.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.24M, an increase of 94.70% over than the figure of $82.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.56M, up 82.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $315.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.