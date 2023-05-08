Update from Zomedica Corp. (ZOM): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed at $0.21 up 4.08% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0082 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3624983 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2007.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zomedica Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOM now has a Market Capitalization of 208.24M and an Enterprise Value of 94.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2337.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZOM has traded an average of 3.93M shares per day and 3.24M over the past ten days. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 85.09M with a Short Ratio of 85.09M, compared to 86.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.93M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.06M and the low estimate is $43.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.