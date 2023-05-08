Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

After finishing at $203.93 in the prior trading day, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed at $208.72, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181963 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on April 27, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $230 from $220 previously.

On April 27, 2023, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $247 to $243.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $221 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $224.16 per share. The transaction valued at 448,320 led to the insider holds 32,776 shares of the business.

Squires James A sold 21,272 shares of NSC for $5,227,765 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $245.76 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $258.35 each. As a result, the insider received 516,700 and left with 30,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSC now has a Market Capitalization of 45.76B and an Enterprise Value of 60.89B. As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $264.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 209.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 227.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 2.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NSC’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.07, compared to 5.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 38.90% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on May 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.43 and a low estimate of $2.94, while EPS last year was $3.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $3.61 and low estimates of $3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.85 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.33. EPS for the following year is $14.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $15.05 and $13.25.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.25B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.74B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $12.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.