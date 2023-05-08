Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed the day trading at $39.55 up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $38.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599596 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTYX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.20 and its Current Ratio is at 20.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On December 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares for $39.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,178,502 led to the insider holds 1,543,126 shares of the business.

Krueger Christopher W sold 15,000 shares of VTYX for $579,699 on May 03. The Chief Business Officer now owns 276,117 shares after completing the transaction at $38.65 per share. On May 03, another insider, Nuss John, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $38.64 each. As a result, the insider received 386,371 and left with 244,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTYX traded about 858.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTYX traded about 595.72k shares per day. A total of 56.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 5.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.44 and -$3.73.