What shareholders can do to beat the market with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) stock

After finishing at $15.15 in the prior trading day, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) closed at $15.49, up 2.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1332149 shares were traded. APLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 569.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $18 previously.

On March 22, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $17.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on August 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Woolley Howard E. bought 1,000 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 15,545 led to the insider holds 6,135 shares of the business.

KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of APLE for $84,498 on Feb 27. The Executive Chairman now owns 503,093 shares after completing the transaction at $16.90 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Woolley Howard E., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 936 shares for $16.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000 and bolstered with 5,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.36B and an Enterprise Value of 4.84B. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.45M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APLE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.90. The current Payout Ratio is 113.30% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $352.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.45M to a low estimate of $335.38M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $337.67M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.95M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.