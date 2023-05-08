What shareholders can do to beat the market with PTC Inc. (PTC) stock

In the latest session, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed at $129.06 up 3.07% from its previous closing price of $125.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814731 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PTC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Moret Blake D. sold 20,000 shares for $125.43 per share. The transaction valued at 2,508,681 led to the insider holds 6,674,534 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 20,000 shares of PTC for $2,505,018 on May 03. The Director now owns 6,694,534 shares after completing the transaction at $125.25 per share. On May 02, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $125.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,503,684 and left with 6,714,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTC now has a Market Capitalization of 14.59B and an Enterprise Value of 16.39B. As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTC has traded an average of 692.69K shares per day and 922.03k over the past ten days. A total of 118.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.17M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $526.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $550.8M to a low estimate of $512.5M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.47M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $574.84M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $558M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.