What shareholders can do to beat the market with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed the day trading at $5.16 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $5.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174889 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Gibson Christopher sold 33,073 shares for $4.71 per share. The transaction valued at 155,761 led to the insider holds 953,225 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 25,000 shares of RXRX for $122,574 on May 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.90 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Borgeson Blake, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,885 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 52,730 and left with 7,558,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 755.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXRX traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXRX traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 185.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.58M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20M with a Short Ratio of 20.00M, compared to 19.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.40% and a Short% of Float of 17.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $14.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.9M to a low estimate of $7.65M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.33M, an estimated increase of 170.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.6M, an increase of 90.30% less than the figure of $170.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.65M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.84M, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.6M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.