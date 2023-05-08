Which analyst expects ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) to perform well in the near future?

After finishing at $6.99 in the prior trading day, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) closed at $7.11, up 1.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5226440 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.30 to $8.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASX now has a Market Capitalization of 14.17B and an Enterprise Value of 17.90B. As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $7.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Shares short for ASX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 5.65M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.47 this year. The current Payout Ratio is 61.98% for ASX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 02, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.45B, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.47B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.39B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.82B and the low estimate is $22.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.