Which analyst expects Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) closed at $121.82 up 2.67% from its previous closing price of $118.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180349 shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian National Railway Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 222.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNI now has a Market Capitalization of 82.96B and an Enterprise Value of 94.46B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $129.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNI has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 668.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 613.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 5.34M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNI is 2.33, from 2.99 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 31 analysts recommending between $6.82 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.39B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of the current estimate, Canadian National Railway Company’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.23B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.46B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.94B and the low estimate is $13.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.