0 analysts offer recommendations for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) stock

The price of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) closed at $0.77 in the last session, down -4.17% from day before closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0337 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811923 shares were traded. MCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8082 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7660.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.71M and an Enterprise Value of 16.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCOM has reached a high of $119.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.3922.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCOM traded on average about 825.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.51M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 678.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 291.97k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.