11 analysts offer recommendations for Adient plc (ADNT) stock

The price of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at $35.86 in the last session, up 3.16% from day before closing price of $34.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046372 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G sold 17,980 shares for $45.04 per share. The transaction valued at 809,819 led to the insider holds 599,577 shares of the business.

Tiltmann Heather M sold 4,900 shares of ADNT for $220,598 on Mar 06. The EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary now owns 36,070 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Smith Gregory Scott, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $44.10 each. As a result, the insider received 37,485 and left with 12,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 5.41B. As of this moment, Adient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 289.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADNT traded on average about 853.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.84M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.98B to a low estimate of $3.71B. As of the current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.12B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.31B and the low estimate is $15.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.