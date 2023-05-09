A correction may be in store for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares?

After finishing at $67.59 in the prior trading day, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) closed at $67.64, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1578903 shares were traded. AFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Crawford Frederick John sold 59,053 shares for $68.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,040,984 led to the insider holds 321,367 shares of the business.

RIMER BARBARA K sold 18,210 shares of AFL for $1,241,585 on May 02. The Director now owns 35,813 shares after completing the transaction at $68.18 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $64.45 each. As a result, the insider received 32,225 and left with 19,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFL now has a Market Capitalization of 42.73B and an Enterprise Value of 46.23B. As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $74.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 611.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 8.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AFL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.62, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 23.30% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.37B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.4B, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.52B, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.75B and the low estimate is $17.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.