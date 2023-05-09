A correction may be in store for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares?

In the latest session, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed at $79.35 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $78.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238478 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $93.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 323 shares for $77.53 per share. The transaction valued at 25,042 led to the insider holds 85,069 shares of the business.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 319 shares of AKAM for $25,019 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 84,746 shares after completing the transaction at $78.43 per share. On May 03, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 315 shares for $79.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,024 and bolstered with 84,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAM now has a Market Capitalization of 12.40B and an Enterprise Value of 14.47B. As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $102.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKAM has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 157.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.47M with a Short Ratio of 11.47M, compared to 11.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.72 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $910.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $918M to a low estimate of $905.58M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.65M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $918.54M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.