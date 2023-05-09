A correction may be in store for ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) shares?

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) closed the day trading at $19.67 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $19.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663715 shares were traded. FORG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FORG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 11, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Truist initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Barker Peter M sold 2,084 shares for $19.97 per share. The transaction valued at 41,617 led to the insider holds 220,273 shares of the business.

Fernandez Juan P sold 7,152 shares of FORG for $146,517 on Apr 17. The CFO, Executive VP – Global now owns 641,472 shares after completing the transaction at $20.49 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Barker Peter M, who serves as the Chief Product Officer & EVP of the company, sold 2,083 shares for $20.58 each. As a result, the insider received 42,868 and left with 220,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FORG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FORG traded about 675.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FORG traded about 556.28k shares per day. A total of 86.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FORG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 4.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $60.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.2M to a low estimate of $58.95M. As of the current estimate, ForgeRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.09M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.5M, an increase of 29.00% over than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.51M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.4M and the low estimate is $318.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.